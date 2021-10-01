City Guide
October begins rainy

Rainy day in Texoma
Rainy day in Texoma(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the first day of October expect more rain chances throughout the entire day. Our far western counties will see the most rainfall, mostly this afternoon and evening. East of Wilbarger County looks to see on and off showers most of today, increasing rain chances begin overnight. Football games, especially out west, could be impacted. Temps will climb near 80 in places that see sunshine today, otherwise expect temps in the mid 70′s with plenty of humidity. Saturday rain chances begin to finally taper off, by the afternoon most of us will be dry. Sunday sees the return of sunshine and mid 80′s temps.

