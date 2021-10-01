City Guide
P.E.T.S. Clinic to offer free pet vaccinations

The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls has been recognized as a Best in Texas Nonprofit by Ford.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s not just people who need to get vaccinated, your pets need their shots too.

P.E.T.S. Clinic has teamed up with Petco to give out 2,000 free vaccinations for your furry friends.

Starting Friday, they’ll be taking appointments to give out parvovirus vaccinations for dogs and panleukopenia vaccinations for cats for free.

Dogs must be at least 6 weeks old and cats must be at least 9 weeks old. All pets must be healthy at the time of their vaccination and must not have been exposed to sick pets in the previous 10-14 days.

Wellness appointments for vaccinations are available Monday through Friday via appointments made by phone at (940) 723-7387 or on the P.E.T.S. Clinic website.

