Power lines down on Kemp, Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Power lines have gone down on Kemp St. and Southwest Parkway, causing an outage in the area.

The Oncor Outage map shows three outages at each end of Southwest Parkway, and estimates that service will be restored at around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should avoid these areas until power has been restored. As a reminder, during power outages all intersections should be treated like they have flashing red lights or stop signs on every lane.

Reports have claimed that a semi-truck was the cause of the outage, but no official statements have been made.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

