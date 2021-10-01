City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Power returning to Childress, Hardeman counties

File photo
File photo(AP Images)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Power is returning to residents in Childress and Hardeman counties after thousands were left without power on Thursday, according to a national power outage tracker.

The outage map now shows that about 446 customers in Childress County are without power, while power has been restored to all Hardeman County customers.

At the peak of the outage, over 2,800 American Electric Power Texas customers were without power in Childress County, while over 1,800 customers were without power in Hardeman County.

If you would like to view the power outage map, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

Latest News

The program is in need of 17 mentors for 12 boys and five girls.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of positive role models
Several nursing students are participating in hospital clinicals that are requiring them to get...
Nursing students want a choice when it comes to getting vaccinated
She will be medically transported back to her family on Friday.
Archer City woman returning home after being in intensive care for months
The club members spent 20 months apart.
50 Plus Zone hosts 3rd annual Hee Haw event
Roughly twenty Texas high school football matches are taking place each Friday night in Texoma...
North Texas Football Officials struggling with massive shortage