Power returning to Childress, Hardeman counties

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Power is returning to residents in Childress and Hardeman counties after thousands were left without power on Thursday, according to a national power outage tracker.

The outage map now shows that about 446 customers in Childress County are without power, while power has been restored to all Hardeman County customers.

At the peak of the outage, over 2,800 American Electric Power Texas customers were without power in Childress County, while over 1,800 customers were without power in Hardeman County.

