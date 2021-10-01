Wichita County Sheriff’s Office celebrating National Night Out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mark your calendars: the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be celebrating National Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The event will have free food and drinks, including desserts, and will have multiple forms of entertainment available. There will be representatives and equipment displays from volunteer fire departments, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Wichita County Emergency Management.

Organizers have gone out of their way to make the event family-friendly, including a children’s area with movies and coloring books and inviting Home Depot to take part with building projects for kids.

You can attend the National Night Out from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kamay Community Center / Volunteer Fire Department on 8537 State Highway 258.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.