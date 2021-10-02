City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah

Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Flames engulfed a house on W. Wenonah and Westerly Pl. as the Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived on scene.

Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah(kauz)
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah(kauz)

Firefighters put the fire out after about 20 minutes. They said the house was abandoned, with both the electricity and water turned off.

They also don’t believe anybody was inside when it started, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
Aggravated assault case leads to life in prison
Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

Latest News

The City View band shows how being in the group stretches beyond just the music.
Band of the Week: City View Mustangs
This sweet girl loves kisses and toys.
Buffy is looking for a forever home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Lights are out on Kemp and Southwest Parkway.
Power returning to Kemp, Southwest Parkway area