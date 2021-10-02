WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Flames engulfed a house on W. Wenonah and Westerly Pl. as the Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived on scene.

Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah (kauz)

Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah (kauz)

Firefighters put the fire out after about 20 minutes. They said the house was abandoned, with both the electricity and water turned off.

They also don’t believe anybody was inside when it started, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.