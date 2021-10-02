HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Highlights from week six of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.

3-4A DII

Graham (17) vs Midland Greenwood (0)

4-3A DI

Bowie (18) vs Pilot Point (65)

6-2A DII

GOTW: Archer City (19) vs Petrolia (40)

Olney (6) at Albany (55)

Six-Man

Benjamin (38) vs Patton Springs (0)

Northside (45) vs Forestburg (51)

Wichita Christian (59) vs Lubbock All Saints (62)

