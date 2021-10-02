Sunshine Returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After multiple days of much-needed rain, Texoma has transitioned into a dry and cool weather pattern. For this weekend expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80′s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60′s. Next week sees no rain chances just plenty of sunshine, it will also be less humid. By next weekend temps do look to reach the low 90′s.

