Wf student host anti-abortion march in Downtown

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Women and some men took to the streets of Downtown Wichita Falls chanting against the latest Texas abortion law that makes it illegal to perform the procedure after six weeks of pregency.

During the march a number of women shared their own personal experiences with abortion. One thing they all agreed on is women having a choice as to what to do with her own bodies.

“They have no idea what it’s like to have that responsibility. To be able to carry a child and have to take care of it. Regardless of if a man were to stay with a woman he got pregnant it’s ultimately her responsibility. It’s also her body that’s being impacted by it,” said Megan Peters organizers of the women’s march.

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights. Peters says she did not expect such a large turn out but it makes her proud that she does not have to stand alone.

