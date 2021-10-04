City Guide
6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 4.

55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 4, 2021640s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s11255

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

