6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 4.
55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 4, 2021
|6
|40s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s
|112
|55
Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
- Texas to deploy more medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers
- Texoma hospitals feeling strain due to rising COVID cases
- Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
- United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.