6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 4.

55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 4, 2021 6 40s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s 112 55

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.