Additional Southwest Parkway lane closures start Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paving work on Southwest Parkway continues between Kemp and Rhea road.

It was supposed to begin last week, but the rain postponed work. TxDOT officials said they are beginning Monday and drivers should avoid westbound Southwest Parkway through Tuesday.

The closure will have westbound traffic down to one lane in that area.

