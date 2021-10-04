City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The heat returns later this week

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a nice clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 54 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will see similar conditions. We will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the East at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 84 with sunny skies. Thursday, we will start to see the weather pattern change. We will heat up to 90 and continue heating up after that. Friday and Saturday look hot, both days will have a high of 95.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
For the entire community but especially for students who attended back in the 60′s and 70′s
Booker T. Washington celebrates 100 years of educating Eastside students
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee

Latest News

weather
Rain chances look to return soon
Sunny week
KAUZ 6:30 - 7 AM - clipped version
KAUZ 6:30 - 7 AM - clipped version
Sunshine Returns