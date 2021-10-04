The heat returns later this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a nice clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 54 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will see similar conditions. We will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the East at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 84 with sunny skies. Thursday, we will start to see the weather pattern change. We will heat up to 90 and continue heating up after that. Friday and Saturday look hot, both days will have a high of 95.

