Kell House hosting Mad Hatter tea party for children

All adults must be accompanied by a child.
Dress up in your wildest clothes for a morning of cake and fun!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If your child loves the whimsical, make sure to bring them to Kell House Museum for a Mad Hatter Tea Party this weekend!

The museum will be hosting a morning tea in the Kell House Gardens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Participants are encouraged to wear their wildest clothing to snack on punch and cake, learn about Victorian tea customs, and play historic lawn games like croquet -- just like the Kell children might have done, over a hundred years ago!

The party will also live up to its name with an interactive showing of the Tea Party scene from Alice’s Adventure’s in Wonderland, the classic book by Lewis Carroll.

The event is geared towards kids ages four to eleven. While the program is free to attend, reservations are required for a limited number of spaces. But don’t fret: only children are required to have reservations, while their accompanying adults are simply asked to stay with their little ones during the event.

You can make a reservation by clicking here. For more information, call (949) 723-2712, or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

