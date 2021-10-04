City Guide
Mother charged after July crash that killed toddler

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who died after being involved in a car crash on MLK Blvd back in July has been charged with negligence in her son’s death.

Loreal Harris, 25, posted her $20,000 bond on Saturday. She faces first degree felony charges for recklessness or criminal negligence leading to the serious bodily injury of a child.

Harris picked up her 3-year-old son Titan from daycare on July 21. Witnesses told police they saw her car driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and that it failed to stop as it turned south onto N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A gray Audi then struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Titan was sitting.

An investigation showed that while Titan had been sitting in a booster seat, he wasn’t secured by a seat belt.

Harris was rushed to the emergency room, while Titan was taken to Cook’s Children Hospital because of the critical nature of his injuries. However, he passed away the following Monday.

Police said that witnesses alleged Harris regularly drove the wrong way down Wichita St. as a shortcut from the daycare.

Loreal Harris was released on bond.
Loreal Harris was released on bond.(Wichita County Jail)

