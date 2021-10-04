Mystery Art Exhibit kicks off month of events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council WF has announced that the Mystery Art Fest exhibit and online action has opened!

The exhibit’s 250 original pieces of art can be seen in person at the Kemp Center for the Arts or online through the month of October. The true mystery lies in the identities of the 177 local, regional, and national artists: all creator’s names are hidden and will remain a secret until Oct. 22, when pieces will be auctioned on the final night of the exhibit.

The Arts Council has scheduled a month of activities leading up to that final auction, which can be seen in the schedule below. All of the events are free and open to the public.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Artists’ Reception to celebrate the participating artists and their works, with an outdoor festival theme of food, drinks and art.

Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Open Late with the Wichita Falls Poetry Society: the Poetry Society will debut their special anniversary book, “A Celebration of Poetry: 90 Poems for 90 Years” and have poetry readings from the book!

Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m.

The gallery is open late until 8 p.m. for a final after-hours chance to view the art and place bids.

Friday, Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

The final exhibit night is an evening of art stations with music, poetry, visual arts, light snacks, beverages, and so much more! People are welcome to come and go throughout the night. There is no live auction; online bidding for the silent auction will close at 8 p.m. Artwork can then be picked up after 8 p.m. or on the following day.

