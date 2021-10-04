City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Powerball reaches $670 million; drawing Monday

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $670 million. The jackpot rolled over again after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $670 million.

The jackpot rolled over again after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball has been rolling over for months, with the jackpot last hit in June.

If someone wins Monday night, they can take home a lump sum of $475 million.

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 payments over 29 years.

The odds of winning are long, one in 292.2 million, according to the Associated Press.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
Wf student host anti-abortion march in Downtown
For the entire community but especially for students who attended back in the 60′s and 70′s
Booker T. Washington celebrates 100 years of educating Eastside students
Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah
Firefighters battle house fire on W. Wenonah
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
Aggravated assault case leads to life in prison

Latest News

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on a Blue Origin rocket; the trip is planned...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket, trip planned for next week
FILE - Swedish artist Lars Vilks speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Malmo,...
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets