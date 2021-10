WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect sunny skies and fair temperatures for the first part of the workweek. For Monday there will be a high near 86. We will stay in the mid 80′s through Wednesday then a slight warming trend brings temps into the 90′s. Drier air is here to stay to it will not be as humid as last week. Thankfully by late next weekend temps start to cool back down.

