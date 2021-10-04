Vietnam Veteran gets much needed help

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “He was turning purple and I just knew we were gonna die,” said Nakiea Turcotte. Her husband Richard Turcotte is a Silver Star Vietnam Veteran and during the February winter storm, the couple didn’t think they would survive. So, she went online to get help.

“She says, I’m calling to tell you goodbye, we’re going to die. And I’m like Nakiea what do you mean? She’s like we’re freezing to death we have no power, we have no water, I’ve layed on Richard,” said Stacy Hicks founder of Loving My Veterans. Hicks received the message and called an E-M-T for the Turcottees that night.

Thankfully the couple survived but the storm left their house badly damaged and unsafe for Richard who could barely walk.

“He would hold on to the freezer and if he got wobbly, he couldn’t go down I had to support and so we had to start going through the living room and we started having a lot of falls,” said Turcotte.

“Like literally the tub is falling through the floor. Hot water heater damage all the way through the floor and she’s doing the best she can but we just knew they needed help,” said Hicks.

Hicks promised Nakiea she would help her fix her home and she did.

“We are painting, we are putting flooring down, we’re gonna be repairing the bathroom and some outside wood work for the roof,” said Melissa Husband, member of Loving My Veterans.

If you would like to support Nakiea and Richard Turcotte, you can contact Stacy Hicks at 912-659-0193.

