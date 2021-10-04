WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October

City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.

Mobile pantry officials will be heading to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Then on Oct. 14, they’ll be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

  • Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

