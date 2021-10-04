WFPD hosting National Night Out event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You’re invited to National Night Out, a city-wide party hosted by the Wichita Falls Police Department!

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, locals are welcome to drop by the Lake Wichita Pavilion on Fairway to chat with officers and hang out with WFPD. Featuring music, games and free food, this is not an event to miss!

Those wanting a spot of exercise should know that the convenient location on the city trail means that Wichita Falls Runner’s Club is also hosting their Tuesday night run/walk from the party -- so you can burn off those free hot dogs while making some new friends.

Be careful not to confuse this with the Wichita County Sheriff Office’s event of the same name, which will come around on Oct. 9.

