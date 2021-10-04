City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD hosting National Night Out event

This Tuesday, grab a free hot dog and chat with WFPD officers.
This Tuesday, grab a free hot dog and chat with WFPD officers.(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You’re invited to National Night Out, a city-wide party hosted by the Wichita Falls Police Department!

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, locals are welcome to drop by the Lake Wichita Pavilion on Fairway to chat with officers and hang out with WFPD. Featuring music, games and free food, this is not an event to miss!

Those wanting a spot of exercise should know that the convenient location on the city trail means that Wichita Falls Runner’s Club is also hosting their Tuesday night run/walk from the party -- so you can burn off those free hot dogs while making some new friends.

Be careful not to confuse this with the Wichita County Sheriff Office’s event of the same name, which will come around on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
For the entire community but especially for students who attended back in the 60′s and 70′s
Booker T. Washington celebrates 100 years of educating Eastside students
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee

Latest News

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
For the entire community but especially for students who attended back in the 60′s and 70′s
Booker T. Washington celebrates 100 years of educating Eastside students
There were 60 riders who enjoyed their spaghetti dinners tonight and for some this will be...
Burkburnett hosts spaghetti dinner for Boomtown Blowout bike riders
The City View band shows how being in the group stretches beyond just the music.
Band of the Week: City View Mustangs