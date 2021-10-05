City Guide
1 death, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

60 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been seven deaths and 163 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 4, 2021640s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s11255
Tuesday, October 5, 2021160s5160

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

