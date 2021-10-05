City Guide
Area bands play in WFISD’s 43rd Annual Marching Festival

By Dakota Mize and Nash Kober
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next generation of great musicians from around Texoma got to show off what they do best on Monday.

Many area bands took to the field and played at the WFISD’s 43rd Annual Marching Festival. News Channel 6 caught up with some of the students to find out what they have to do as drum majors.

“As drum majors, we’re here to lead and direct our band through our halftime show and just be a guidance for them as they get through it,” said Amanda Mendoza, Vernon High School drum major. “Someone I guess that can be there for them just when they don’t know what to do or if they just need some guidance and we’re just there to help them march through their show.”

Rider High School’s Pride of the Raiders, Wichita Falls High School’s Big Red Band, Hirschi High School’s Big Blue Band, along with bands from Vernon, Holliday, Knox City, Olney, Nocona, Throckmorton and Cross Plains were also there and did a great job showing off their skills ahead of the UIL Marching Contest later this month.

