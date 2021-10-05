City Guide
Back to the heat soon

By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect more sunshine today. Tuesday will have a high near 85 with fair winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Dewpoints will remain low which will keep the humidity down. Overnight temps drop back into the mid 50′s. Wednesday sees slightly cooler temps with a high near 83. By Thursday an area of high pressure moves into Texoma, causing temps to climb into the 90′s through the beginning of the weekend. Sunday evening a cold front arrives that drops temps back into the low 80′s and also brings with it rain chances.

