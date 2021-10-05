City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City Council approves GPS system for garbage routes

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls garbage routes are about to become much easier for the drivers now that city council has approved the budget for a GPS system.

Up until now, drivers have been stuck with just memorizing their routes. But now, the GPS system will make that process easier and also cut down on the time each route takes to drive, which can be anywhere between seven and 13 hours. The new system will also save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The routes are so unbalanced we have a lot of inefficiencies out there,” said Russel Schreiber, director of public works for Wichita Falls. “With the new software we can balance those routes, we can save on fuel, we can save on overtime, we can save on vehicle maintenance.”

City council approved around $150,000 for this upgrade, but Schreiber said he expects them to save over $200,000 just within the first year. The expectation is to have the GPS system ready to go in January or February of next year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
Wichita Falls man charged with plotting to blow up data center
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 10 years for plotting attack on data centers
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Landfill to receive second scale
WF landfill to receive second scale
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
WWII airman from Wichita Falls finally identified
WWII airman from Wichita Falls finally identified