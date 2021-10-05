City Council approves GPS system for garbage routes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls garbage routes are about to become much easier for the drivers now that city council has approved the budget for a GPS system.

Up until now, drivers have been stuck with just memorizing their routes. But now, the GPS system will make that process easier and also cut down on the time each route takes to drive, which can be anywhere between seven and 13 hours. The new system will also save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The routes are so unbalanced we have a lot of inefficiencies out there,” said Russel Schreiber, director of public works for Wichita Falls. “With the new software we can balance those routes, we can save on fuel, we can save on overtime, we can save on vehicle maintenance.”

City council approved around $150,000 for this upgrade, but Schreiber said he expects them to save over $200,000 just within the first year. The expectation is to have the GPS system ready to go in January or February of next year.

