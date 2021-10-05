Dog dies in trailer house fire on McGregor Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dog was killed and one person put on oxygen after a trailer house fire on Monday.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department reportedly arrived on scene around 5:12 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the trailer house. One occupant had inhaled some smoke and was put on oxygen, while another occupant was uninjured.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes. No other injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the occupants.

The fire caused about $3,000 in damages to the trailer house and $1,000 in damages to the contents. It remains under investigation at this time.

