Golf tournament raises money for Habitat for Humanity

It took place at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Habitat for Humanity celebrated it’s 11th annual Golf Tournament on Monday. It took place at the Wichita Falls Country Club and over 100 golfers took part in the event.

The purpose of the day of fun and friendly competition was to raise money for building materials so they can continue building homes.

“But if it wasn’t for those sponsors, the golfers, the volunteers, people that donated items for our auctions, we couldn’t build homes for families that need them and provide those dreams that and the hope people have of home ownership,” said Will Goodner, marketing director for Habitat for Humanity.

Goodner said families they help already have a desire and commitment to owning a home, and Habitat for Humanity acts as a stepping stone for those who are approved.

