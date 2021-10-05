City Guide
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

Brett Aaron Lippert
Brett Aaron Lippert(Bell County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Graham man, according to The Graham Leader.

Brett Aaron Lippert accepted a plea deal Monday in the murder of Justin Williams. The suspected murderer was reportedly facing charges for capital murder, burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lippert pleaded guilty to murder under the plea deal, which is a lesser charge. He was sentenced to life in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and could be eligible for parole in 40 years. He also faced fines of $8,000 and $290 in court fees. Lippert waived his right to appeal with the plea bargain.

In February 2021, Lippert was suspected of breaking into Williams’ house, shooting him multiple times, stealing his truck and fleeing. He was arrested by Temple Police in March 2021.

News Channel 6 is reaching out to the 90th Judicial District Attorney for a statement.

