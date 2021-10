GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Regional Medical Center reported two new COVID-19 related deaths this week.

Medical center officials stated they have 67 active cases, 54 of whom are from Young County, and 11 people currently hospitalized at GRMC.

The medical center has seen 60 total deaths since the pandemic began.

The weekly Facebook updates are collected, tabulated and distributed by Graham Regional Medical Center. Another... Posted by Graham Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

