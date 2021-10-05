City Guide
Rain chances return this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 57 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will have similar conditions. We will have a high of 84 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northeast at 10 mph. Thursday, we will see the weather pattern change. We will heat up to 92, and continue heating up after that. Friday and Saturday look hot, both days will have a high in the mid-90s.

