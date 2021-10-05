City Guide
WF landfill to receive second scale

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls landfill has been receiving complaints about how long it takes to get in and out of the landfill, but that won’t be a problem for too much longer.

City council has approved step one of getting a second scale at the landfill. Officials said use of the landfill has steadily increased and believe it’s a trend that will only continue.

“We have felt like we should go ahead and take the proactive approach,” said Russel Schreiber, director of public works for Wichita Falls. “At least get the entrance design, it will require permit modification through the TCQ to get that done then we can budget for the actual construction in future years.”

City council approved the design portion of the project on Tuesday. Schreiber said they will finish that and get a cost estimate by the end of this year to figure out how they will budget in construction.

