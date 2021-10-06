11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I went down there to pick him up and he never got off the bus,” Wichita Falls resident and father Jackie Stuard said. “I’m thinking in my head, did someone get him?”

On September 29th, Stuard sent his son Noah off to school from his new bus stop after the family had moved into their new apartment the day before. When Stuard came back for Noah after school during a thunderstorm, however, Noah was nowhere to be found.

“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know,” Stuard said.

The Stuard’s had called Durham Bus Service to let them know of the change of stops, but when Noah told the driver she had gone to the old stop rather than the new one, she made the 11-year-old get off the bus; forcing him to find his way home by himself in the rain.

“She had a radio. She had a cellphone. Why didn’t she have him at least maybe call his dad and his dad could’ve gone and picked him up,” Noah’s grandmother, Beth Degg said. “She endangered his life by what she did.”

After 20 minutes of running up and down Midwestern Parkway, eventually made it home, soaking wet and pretty shook up.

Durham School Services tell us they have completed an investigation into the issue and will be retraining drivers.

The Stuard’s say they’ve heard of this problem happening to other families as well and that the same driver is still working Noah’s bus route.

“He didn’t want to go today and I said, ‘well geez, I don’t think I’d be very comfortable going to school either not knowing if I was going to make it home or not,’” Degg said.

