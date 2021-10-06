City Guide
4 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths and 213 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 4, 2021640s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s11255
Tuesday, October 5, 2021160s5160
Wednesday, October 6, 2021460s5059

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

