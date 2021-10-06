Man charged for Cumulus Media burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have charged a man in relation to the burglaries at Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Andrew Hays, 42, was already in custody on different charges when a Crime Stoppers tip identified him as the suspect in the burglaries. He is now being charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from 08/30/2021

Evading arrest or detention from 10/01/2021

Possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams from 10/01/2021

Two counts of burglary of a building from 09/28/2021

Police responded to the burglary on Sept. 28, and recovered a stolen truck from the incident later that day. While no cost estimate has been released, there was reportedly extensive damage to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Hays now has a total bond of $41,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail. Detectives anticipate there will be more charges filed against Hays in the future.

