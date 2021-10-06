City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man charged for Cumulus Media burglary

Andrew Hays, 42.
Andrew Hays, 42.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have charged a man in relation to the burglaries at Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Andrew Hays, 42, was already in custody on different charges when a Crime Stoppers tip identified him as the suspect in the burglaries. He is now being charged with the following:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from 08/30/2021
  • Evading arrest or detention from 10/01/2021
  • Possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams from 10/01/2021
  • Two counts of burglary of a building from 09/28/2021

Police responded to the burglary on Sept. 28, and recovered a stolen truck from the incident later that day. While no cost estimate has been released, there was reportedly extensive damage to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Hays now has a total bond of $41,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail. Detectives anticipate there will be more charges filed against Hays in the future.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
105 patrol officers will be outfitted in the new gear.
WFPD to be gifted ballistic vests worth $270K
Bowie police have issued two arrest warrants in connection to the Bowie Jackrabbits Booster...
Two arrest warrants issued in Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club theft
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County