UPDATE: Threat spurs brief lockdown of local middle school
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - McNiel Middle School briefly went into lockdown on Wednesday after an anonymous call warned about a potential threat.
Students were held in their classrooms for about 30 minutes as authorities investigated the issue, and were released to their next class after it was determined there was no threat to the school. WFISD reassured parents that they take student safety extremely seriously.
