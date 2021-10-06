UPDATE: Threat spurs brief lockdown of local middle school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - McNiel Middle School briefly went into lockdown on Wednesday after an anonymous call warned about a potential threat.

Students were held in their classrooms for about 30 minutes as authorities investigated the issue, and were released to their next class after it was determined there was no threat to the school. WFISD reassured parents that they take student safety extremely seriously.

Update: McNiel Middle School has received an all clear from authorities and students are now being released to their... Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

