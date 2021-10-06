Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If the federal government decides to mandate vaccines for nurses, some could walk away. One nurse said the past two years have been overwhelming for her.

“There’s still that unknown factor about the vaccine,” said Ladonna Campbell, a registered nurse.

Campbell has been a registered nurse for the past 27 years and said nurses shouldn’t be forced to take the vaccine.

“They’re just afraid that they’re being instructed of what to do,” said Campbell. “They probably feel like they have no control left in their lives.”

Dr. Robin Lockhart, with the nursing department at Midwestern State University, said after talking to some nurses, they told her they fear the vaccine and mandating the vaccine could make nurses feel uncomfortable.

“They felt the masks were working quite well, so perhaps the mandate is not even necessary to protect them,” said Lockhart. “And of course they’ve also heard, or seen or had co-workers that have had reactions to the vaccine.”

Campbell fears if nurses are pressured, they’ll push back.

“I feel like it’s only going to escalate that shortage when people do defend themselves and choose not to be vaccinated,” said Campbell.

Lockhart said she hasn’t seen nurses this politically active since the outbreak of HIV/AIDS.

“Nurses are just more politically savvy than they were in 1985,” said Lockhart. “I think that they’ve gained some of that and I think that’s helped them to say we need a voice in all of this.”

Lockhart said although she believes it’s important for nurses to get vaccinated, it should be a personal choice, and that despite the pushback, many nurses are vaccinated and have become crucial during the pandemic.

