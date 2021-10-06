TABC cracks down on liquor stores

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we will not allow it,” said Stacy Hicks, owner of Broken Tap.

There are strict rules to selling alcohol and liquor in the lone star state.

“Alcohol like many things in Texas is a controlled substance, so there are very specific laws that state when and where it can be transported and who is allowed to do the transporting,” said Chris Porter, Public Information Officer at Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Chris Porter says a lot of businesses don’t always follow the regulations. Hawkins says she even has follow the guidelines if she’s having an event down the street from her bar.

Porter says for weeks T-A-B-C has monitored three liquor stores in Texas including one in bowie who violated the law.

“In Texas if anyone wants to transport alcohol across county lines they have to be a private customer who purchased the alcohol in one location and is taking it home. For commercial purposes it has to be limited to folks who have what we call a carriers permit,” said Porter.

“There’s a lot of rules and for TABC regulations. I don’t know about other states but Texas they’re very strict on it. You have to follow all the rules,” explains Hawkins.

“When TABC received complaints about those types of activities were responsible with investigating those complaints and potentially bringing administrative action to the holders of those permits,” said Porter.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.