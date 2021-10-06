Texas Lt. Governor candidate visits Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A candidate for lieutenant governor of Texas was in Wichita Falls for a meet and greet on Tuesday.

Former Democratic Texas Comptroller Mike Collier took time to meet the residents of Wichita Falls and to answer some of their questions.

Collier has raised $1 million for his campaign and is the first democratic challenger in the state of Texas to eclipse the seven-figure mark. He said he thinks that’s because he’s the right candidate for the job.

“We asked folks as we traveled around the state, do you feel you’re better off than you were four years ago? Do you think our state is better now than it was four years ago? And in so many parts of the state, the answer is no,” said Collier.

Collier said the biggest problems the state faces are the electric grid, public education, financing and retirement security for teachers. He said these problems are getting worse rather than better and he plans to fix them.

