City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas Lt. Governor candidate visits Wichita Falls

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A candidate for lieutenant governor of Texas was in Wichita Falls for a meet and greet on Tuesday.

Former Democratic Texas Comptroller Mike Collier took time to meet the residents of Wichita Falls and to answer some of their questions.

Collier has raised $1 million for his campaign and is the first democratic challenger in the state of Texas to eclipse the seven-figure mark. He said he thinks that’s because he’s the right candidate for the job.

“We asked folks as we traveled around the state, do you feel you’re better off than you were four years ago? Do you think our state is better now than it was four years ago? And in so many parts of the state, the answer is no,” said Collier.

Collier said the biggest problems the state faces are the electric grid, public education, financing and retirement security for teachers. He said these problems are getting worse rather than better and he plans to fix them.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
Wichita Falls man charged with plotting to blow up data center
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 10 years for plotting attack on data centers
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

It is an event joined by thousands of police officers across the United States
WFPD National Night Out helps put faces behind badges
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Landfill to receive second scale
WF landfill to receive second scale
WF landfill to receive second scale
City Council approves GPS system for garbage routes