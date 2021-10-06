City Guide
Two arrest warrants issued in Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club theft

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie police have issued two arrest warrants in connection to the Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club theft, according to The Bowie News.

The suspects were identified as Angela Berry, accused of stealing $6,000, and Shawn Villarreal, accused of stealing $7,525. One suspect has already turned herself in and the other is expected to turn herself in this week, according to the report.

Both suspects allegedly stole the money at different intervals rather than all at the same time. All of the money has reportedly been paid back to the booster club.

