Very hot conditions will exist this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a nice clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 56 with clear skies. Heading into Thursday, we will start to see the weather pattern change. We will heat up to 94. Friday and Saturday look hot, both days will have a high in the mid-90s. In fact, we could see record highs Saturday and Sunday. The record high on Saturday is 98 and we have a forecasted high of 97. Sunday, the record high is 96 and that is what the forecasted high is. By Sunday, we will see the weather pattern change again. A cold front will move into the area late Sunday evening. With this storm system, we could see a few strong storms. A few of these storms may even be severe.

