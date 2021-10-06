City Guide
Warming trend will bring temps back into the 90′s

Warm weekend
Warm weekend(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday expect another beautiful day ahead of a slight warming trend for the end of the week. Today will have a high near 83 with calm winds that shift from the north to the east. Overnight temps dip back into the 60′s. Thursday an area of high pressure creeps into Texoma and will drive temps up. By Friday expect a high in the low 90′s. Thankfully by Sunday, our weather pattern looks to shift once again as a cold front tries to move into the area. This will bring rain chances that could last into early next week.

