WFPD to be gifted ballistic vests worth $270K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD will receive new rifle-rated ballistic vests on Tuesday, courtesy of the Hundred Club of Wichita Falls and SHIELD616.

105 patrol officers will be outfitted with the new equipment, thanks to the Hundred Club of Wichita Falls, Dillard Family Foundation and Bridwell Foundation raising $270,000 to make the purchase.

The vests were specially designed by former law enforcement officers to provide protection, utility, and comfort. WFPD’s current equipment is only rated to take handgun fire, and officers keep separate rifle vests in their vehicles because they’re too heavy to weary in normal day-to-day operations. This means that if a dangerous situation were to arise, law enforcement would be forced to make a choice between personal safety and taking the time to run towards their car so they could change into different gear.

In contrast, the new vests are rated to take rifle rounds up to a 308. They are light enough that law enforcement can wear them at all times during a normal patrol, keeping them safe and ready for all situations. In addition to increasing protection for officers, they also provide more utilities: officers currently have to carry gear on their belts, which puts a lot of weight on their hips. The new vests are load-bearing, distributing the weight of radios and other equipment more evenly across an officer’s body.

The vests will be presented to their assigned officers during ceremonies on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.