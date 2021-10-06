City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy

During the program students work closely with officers and learn about a specific topic each...
During the program students work closely with officers and learn about a specific topic each week(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those who live in the Wichita Falls community that police officers help serve and protect may also be taking part in the department’s 43rd annual Citizen’s Academy.

This week, they had their second class that’s part of a three-month course. During each class, students work closely with officers to learn about the department’s budget, drive police vehicles and even get to fire some of their weapons.

“It’s just another time that we can get together with our community and share and they can see what we do. When you understand the profession, it helps to understand what you’re seeing and hearing when it comes through the media or any other outlet,” said Charlie Eipper public information officer WFPD.

The program is already full with 35 students in attendance, but if you think this is something you might be interested in, WFPD are already accepting applications for next year’s academy that begins in February.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The march was just one of thousands that took place nationwide to stand up for women’s rights
WF student organizes downtown protest of Texas abortion law
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
Wichita Falls man charged with plotting to blow up data center
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 10 years for plotting attack on data centers
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

Latest News

It is an event joined by thousands of police officers across the United States
WFPD National Night Out helps put faces behind badges
Texas Lt. Governor candidate visits Wichita Falls
Texas Lt. Governor candidate visits Wichita Falls
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Landfill to receive second scale
WF landfill to receive second scale