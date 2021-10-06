Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those who live in the Wichita Falls community that police officers help serve and protect may also be taking part in the department’s 43rd annual Citizen’s Academy.

This week, they had their second class that’s part of a three-month course. During each class, students work closely with officers to learn about the department’s budget, drive police vehicles and even get to fire some of their weapons.

“It’s just another time that we can get together with our community and share and they can see what we do. When you understand the profession, it helps to understand what you’re seeing and hearing when it comes through the media or any other outlet,” said Charlie Eipper public information officer WFPD.

The program is already full with 35 students in attendance, but if you think this is something you might be interested in, WFPD are already accepting applications for next year’s academy that begins in February.

