1 death, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
65 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 12 deaths and 278 new cases reported so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 4, 2021
|6
|40s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s
|112
|55
|Tuesday, October 5, 2021
|1
|60s
|51
|60
|Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|4
|60s
|50
|59
|Thursday, October 7. 2021
|1
|50s
|45
|65
Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Graham Regional Medical Center reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths
- COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
- Texas to deploy more medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers
- Texoma hospitals feeling strain due to rising COVID cases
- Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
- United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.