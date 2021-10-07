City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old child

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.

Nolan is 1 foot 8 inches tall and 20 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 in Nashville, Tenn.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding Nolan is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids