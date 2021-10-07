Back to the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of high pressure keeps temps in the 90′s through this weekend. For Thursday expect a high near 94 with mostly sunny skies, winds will be out of the south. Friday will be slightly warmer with a high in the upper 90′s. This weekend we have the chance of record-breaking or record-tying heat with temps forecasted to reach near 96 and 97 degrees.

Thankfully cooler weather and rain chances arrive by late Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible as a cold front moves into Texoma late on Sunday. Monday looks mostly dry before another, stronger front moved into the area in the midweek. This system looks stronger than what we will see Sunday, strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

