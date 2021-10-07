City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Back to the heat

Back to the heat
Back to the heat(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of high pressure keeps temps in the 90′s through this weekend. For Thursday expect a high near 94 with mostly sunny skies, winds will be out of the south. Friday will be slightly warmer with a high in the upper 90′s. This weekend we have the chance of record-breaking or record-tying heat with temps forecasted to reach near 96 and 97 degrees.

Thankfully cooler weather and rain chances arrive by late Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible as a cold front moves into Texoma late on Sunday. Monday looks mostly dry before another, stronger front moved into the area in the midweek. This system looks stronger than what we will see Sunday, strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Very hot conditions will exist this weekend
weather
Rain chances return Sunday night
Warm weekend
Warming trend will bring temps back into the 90′s
Rain chances return this weekend