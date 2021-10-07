Kell House Museum excited for fall events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Staff at the Kell House Museum couldn’t be more excited that leaves have started falling off of the trees in Wichita Falls, that’s because fall is the busiest time of the year for them.

It’s full of programs and fundraisers where families spend time on the Kell House lawn and inside the house. It’s events like the Mad Hatter Tea Party and Haunted House Tours where the Kell House plays a special role and becomes a character in and out of itself.

“It is an old historic home so it’s easy to link those two together, Haunted Tour works really well,” said Nadine McKown, site director of Kell House Museum. “We get a lot of questions throughout the year so we always push them to Halloween, it feels good to have the community involved at the Kell House again,” said Nadine McKown Site Director Kell House Museum.

There will be fall activities happening at the Kell House all month long; the Mad Hatter Tea Party takes place this Saturday and tickets are still available.

