City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kell House Museum excited for fall events

Staff at the Kell House Museum couldn’t be more excited for fall.
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Staff at the Kell House Museum couldn’t be more excited that leaves have started falling off of the trees in Wichita Falls, that’s because fall is the busiest time of the year for them.

It’s full of programs and fundraisers where families spend time on the Kell House lawn and inside the house. It’s events like the Mad Hatter Tea Party and Haunted House Tours where the Kell House plays a special role and becomes a character in and out of itself.

“It is an old historic home so it’s easy to link those two together, Haunted Tour works really well,” said Nadine McKown, site director of Kell House Museum. “We get a lot of questions throughout the year so we always push them to Halloween, it feels good to have the community involved at the Kell House again,” said Nadine McKown Site Director Kell House Museum.

There will be fall activities happening at the Kell House all month long; the Mad Hatter Tea Party takes place this Saturday and tickets are still available.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

Latest News

Wichita Falls, TX
Ensure your holiday gifts arrive on time and in one piece with Connect Packing & Shipping
It is an event joined by thousands of police officers across the United States
WFPD National Night Out helps put faces behind badges
Golf tournament raises money for Habitat for Humanity
Golf tournament raises money for Habitat for Humanity
The artists' identities will be kept secret until the final auction on Oct. 22.
Mystery Art Exhibit kicks off month of events