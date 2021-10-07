City Guide
Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests

By David Schuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Body camera footage revealed Minneapolis police officers saying they were “hunting” activists when enforcing curfews amid the protests over the death of George Floyd last year.

The video shows a group of officers patrolling and using rubber bullets to disperse civilians five days after Floyd’s death.

Officers expressed disdain for protesters and appeared enthusiastic about going after them.

“Gotcha,” one officer said after firing a shot. Another officer congratulated the shooter, saying, “Good hit, buddy.”

Officers also discussed the ability to fire non-lethal ammunition at civilians.

“You guys are out hunting people now, and it’s just a nice change of tempo,” one officer said. Another officer agreed with the comment.

In another clip, an officer impersonates the Looney Tunes character, Elmer Fudd.

“Be very, very quiet. We’re hunting activists,” the officer said.

The video also showed officers popping tires of a car parked along the street.

The clips were released by the attorney of Jaleel Stallings, a man who officers shot at with rubber bullets. Stallings returned fire with a gun he was permitted to carry.

Stallings went to the ground once officers started rushing at him, and they beat him for about 30 seconds.

He was acquitted in September of eight criminal charges including second-degree attempted murder.

