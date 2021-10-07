New pill to help fight COVID-19 on the horizon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drug manufacturers are in the third phase of studies to create a new product that could help fight COVID-19.

While by no means is it a replacement for vaccines, it may help reduce hospitalizations and the strain on healthcare workers.

“In the studies, it decreased it by 50 percent and that’s a substantial number. It’s obviously not perfect and still immunizations is far better to combat against the virus,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at Midwestern State University.

While both pills are antiviral therapies that hope to prevent the coronavirus from replicating. Their genetic makeup and processes are different.

“Molnupiravir it was originally designed to treat the flu with what’s called a nucleoside analog. Which basically gives you a fake piece of RNA and when the virus tries to use it it kills the virus,” said Williamson.

After failing to work against the flu Merck has now repurposed that drug for COVID-19. While Pfizer uses the Ritonavir drug found in HIV treatments.

“The transcript is translated into protein and protace inhibitors that stops the process. So the host immune cell doesn’t produce the protein that reincorporates into the new viral cell,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Medical Director at Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The pill would be used for those 18 or over who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have begun to see signs of infection.

“There is a short window of opportunity to use the medication for it to be effective and I think finally somebody’s starting to get the hint,” said McBroom.

“This pill, in optimal circumstances, is about 50 percent effective but if you wait too late to take it, it’s not going to have any effect at all,” said Williamson.

Manufacturers are working toward getting that pill to help fight COVID-19 readily available, and they have one common goal in mind, to keep people out of the hospital.

“If you give somebody something and they don’t tolerate it you’ve got other choices. What may not work for which it was designed but it may work for another purpose. That’s something we do that all the time in medicine,” said McBroom.

Merck officials said they won’t know if their pill causes any harmful genetic side effects until more studies can be done. However, they are moving forward to seek approval from the FDA to use their pill as emergency use, while Pfizer expects to have their studies completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.