City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New pill to help fight COVID-19 on the horizon

It may help reduce hospitalizations and the strain on healthcare workers.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drug manufacturers are in the third phase of studies to create a new product that could help fight COVID-19.

While by no means is it a replacement for vaccines, it may help reduce hospitalizations and the strain on healthcare workers.

“In the studies, it decreased it by 50 percent and that’s a substantial number. It’s obviously not perfect and still immunizations is far better to combat against the virus,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at Midwestern State University.

While both pills are antiviral therapies that hope to prevent the coronavirus from replicating. Their genetic makeup and processes are different.

“Molnupiravir it was originally designed to treat the flu with what’s called a nucleoside analog. Which basically gives you a fake piece of RNA and when the virus tries to use it it kills the virus,” said Williamson.

After failing to work against the flu Merck has now repurposed that drug for COVID-19. While Pfizer uses the Ritonavir drug found in HIV treatments.

“The transcript is translated into protein and protace inhibitors that stops the process. So the host immune cell doesn’t produce the protein that reincorporates into the new viral cell,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Medical Director at Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The pill would be used for those 18 or over who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have begun to see signs of infection.

“There is a short window of opportunity to use the medication for it to be effective and I think finally somebody’s starting to get the hint,” said McBroom.

“This pill, in optimal circumstances, is about 50 percent effective but if you wait too late to take it, it’s not going to have any effect at all,” said Williamson.

Manufacturers are working toward getting that pill to help fight COVID-19 readily available, and they have one common goal in mind, to keep people out of the hospital.

“If you give somebody something and they don’t tolerate it you’ve got other choices. What may not work for which it was designed but it may work for another purpose. That’s something we do that all the time in medicine,” said McBroom.

Merck officials said they won’t know if their pill causes any harmful genetic side effects until more studies can be done. However, they are moving forward to seek approval from the FDA to use their pill as emergency use, while Pfizer expects to have their studies completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Brett Aaron Lippert
Graham murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,192 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'