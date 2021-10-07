City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Slain Instagram star’s husband kills self in Florida

Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of...
Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals say the husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities showed up to arrest him in connection with his wife’s death last year in Texas.

Houston, Texas police held a news conference Wednesday saying there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida home when Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey.

Police say the man shot himself inside the home after learning law enforcement had arrived. Authorities said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following touting beauty and health care products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
A crash was reported on Seymour Highway before 4 Thursday afternoon.
Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway
Traffic was backed up on Seymour Highway Thursday afternoon.
Traffic backed up on Seymour Highway
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,148 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo