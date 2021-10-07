City Guide
Puppy rolls through life with neurological challenges

Joshua has developed some neurological symptoms described as “episodes,” in which he thrashes, spins in circles, bites and rolls.(Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary in Ohio took in a puppy this summer with some apparent neurological challenges.

Initially, the nonprofit organization thought Sampson (originally named Joshua) had hydrocephalus, an accumulation of cerebral spinal fluid in the brain.

An emergency visit to MedVet in June, however, confirmed the puppy had a large abscess in his head – not hydrocephalus.

Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary said there was a tiny scab between Sampson’s eyes that allowed bacteria in, and his head was swollen with thick, dark puss.

The puppy was given a blood transfusion and put on a mixture of several medications to get him stable enough to have the abscess drained.

Veterinarians removed as much fluid as possible and placed a drain to remove the rest of the fluid over the course of several days.

After being released from the hospital, Sampson continued his recovery at home while being closely monitored.

He started eating again and is growing stronger every day like a healthy puppy should. He is active, happy and loves to play, according to Good Sprout Rescue Sanctuary.

With his strength, the nonprofit organization has noticed Sampson has developed some neurological symptoms that they describe as “episodes,” in which he thrashes, spins in circles, bites and rolls.

The organization says the episodes happen when the puppy gets frustrated and cannot control his actions.

They hope he will grow out of the behavior over time but will keep loving him, encouraging him and comforting him when he needs it.

Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates animals in need and helps find them forever homes with approved adopters.

